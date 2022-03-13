IND vs SL: 'I don't have any regrets', Shreyas Iyer on missing ton in 1st innings of Bengaluru Test

Shreyas Iyer was the lone man standing for India in the first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

When the going got tough for even the likes of batting stalwarts such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Iyer made good use of his current form and smashed 92 off just 88 balls.

He missed the Test century by only 8 runs and many believed that for the quality knock he played on a tough pitch to bat on, he deserved that hundred.

His 92 helped India reach 252 on a trick track and for Iyer that is what matters. The new KKR captain said that he felt his 92 was like a hundred only.

____ "Have no regrets on missing a ton, I play for the team." #TeamIndia batter @ShreyasIyer15 speaks about his brilliant 92-run knock on Day 1_ of the @Paytm #INDvSL pink-ball Test. _ _ pic.twitter.com/oty0Cm71Wj — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2022

"I personally felt that fifty was like a century. That`s why I celebrated like that. It was like a century feeling for me," Shreyas Iyer said in the press conference after the end of the day`s play.

"Seriously, I do not have any regrets. When I play on the field, I play for my team. I do not play for myself and the results matter to me," he further said.

Iyer's knock inclucded 10 fours and four sixes.

"You saw the players who defended the ball, there was a lot of chance of nicking, and there was variable bounce on that wicket. You can`t just play very negatively on that wicket and just keep defending the ball. You`ve got to have that positive intent when you step out on the field. The wicket is not that great. It`s obviously bowler-friendly," he added.

Iyer further pointed out that he has no regrets after missing on Test ton, saying: "It is disappointing to miss out on a hundred, but by the end of it the team had got to a fighting total. So, I have no regrets. I play for the team.

"Sixteen wickets fell on an extraordinary opening day in Bengaluru as India took control of the Second Test against Sri Lanka. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with an attacking 92 as India raced to 252 all-out inside the first two sessions of the day-night match.And India`s quick bowlers did the damage with the ball, tearing through the Sri Lankan top order as Jasprit Bumrah took 3/15 and Mohammad Shami 2/18. The visitors will resume on 86/6, still trailing by 166 runs.

With inputs from PTI