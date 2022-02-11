IND vs WI: Virat Kohli roasted on Twitter after scoring duck in third ODI

Virat Kohli continues to struggle with the bat in the ODIs as his stay at the crease in the third and last match of the series was cut short by West Indies.

Kohli was out for a duck in the third ODI. In the last 2 ODIs, he has scored 8 and 18. The duck in this innings reflects the bad patch that he is going through.

Soon after he got out on 0, twitter exploded with tweets of support and criticism.

Here's how Twitter reacted after he got put on 0.

32nd duck in International cricket for Kohli (ODIs 15, Tests 14, T20Is 3). Also, 68 inns without an Int'l century for Kohli, last Int'l century was against a Bangladesh bowling without Shakib & Mustafizur, in India on 23rd Nov 2019. The most overrated cricketer ever. __#Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) February 11, 2022

K_i_n_g_ Professor Kohli took immediate extra class in Naam Bade Darshan Chote department to teach some important chapters from where he learned how to score ducks consistently after 70 centuries __ #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/O3TGYNiZYp — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) February 11, 2022

With Duck No 32 * CEO awarded Virat Kohli as true Heir of Academy in such Crisis. More Power to King Kohli ____#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/NXCNyQhDiB — Duckfridi Academy of Ducks (@DuckfridiAcadmy) February 11, 2022

Most Ducks For India,Among Top Order Players

Sachin 34

Kohli 32

Breaking Sachin records ___ #INDVSWI #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/d4qgozy9sA — . (@MbRohit45) February 11, 2022

Injuries may perhaps be avoided by some, but form is impartial to sportspersons in deserting them. Hope @imVkohli return to form is explosive and disconcerting to bowlers.. — WV Raman (@wvraman) February 11, 2022

From one century per series to one duck per series. Virat Kohli has came a long way in his career.__ pic.twitter.com/9V3VWWUySx — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) February 11, 2022

Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in the third ODI against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

India made four changes to the playing eleven, with Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Yadav back in playing XI.

KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, and Yuzvendra Chahal are rested.

India will look for a clean sweep as they already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. India beat West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI and in the second ODI India won the match by 44 runs.

India now have an opportunity to register their first whitewash win in an ODI series since 2017 when they defeated Sri Lanka 5-0 in a five-match series.Rohit Sharma can join the list of captains if India manages to beat the West Indies in the third and final ODI. Rohit will become the eighth Indian captain to lead the team to an ODI series whitewash victory if his side wins the third ODI joining Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(WK), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh KrishnaWest Indies playing XI: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach