The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to kick off with a thrilling clash between India and New Zealand on October 4 at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams are eyeing a positive start in the quest for their maiden T20 World Cup title. As anticipation builds, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will face off against Sophie Devine's New Zealand in what promises to be a high-voltage encounter, filled with intense competition, strategic play, and star-studded performances.

India’s Formidable Warm-up Wins



India enters the tournament in strong form, having secured dominant victories in their warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa. These wins have bolstered the confidence of the Women in Blue, with key players like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues showcasing their class with the bat, while Renuka Singh Thakur has been a standout with the ball.

The combination of aggressive batting and sharp bowling has positioned India as one of the teams to watch in this edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership will be critical, as her ability to navigate high-pressure situations and lead from the front has been instrumental in India's recent success.



New Zealand’s Challenge: Turning the Tide



Despite being one of the most formidable teams in women’s cricket, New Zealand comes into this match after a rough patch. Their recent bilateral T20 series saw them being whitewashed by England and Australia, raising concerns about their form. However, with world-class players like Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates in their ranks, the White Ferns cannot be taken lightly.

New Zealand holds a psychological edge, having won four of their last five T20I meetings with India. However, the Kiwis will need to put their recent struggles behind them and bring their A-game to overcome a confident Indian side.



Key Players to Watch

Smriti Mandhana: India’s star opener has been in stellar form, delivering consistent performances at the top of the order. Her ability to dominate the powerplay and accelerate the innings will be crucial in setting the tone for India’s batting.

Sophie Devine: The New Zealand captain is not only a destructive batter but also a dependable bowler. Known for her all-round capabilities, Devine’s leadership and individual performances will be central to New Zealand’s success.

Renuka Singh Thakur: Renuka’s recent performances with the ball have been nothing short of exceptional. She’ll be tasked with dismantling New Zealand’s batting lineup in the early overs, and her ability to swing the ball both ways will be pivotal.

Suzie Bates: One of the most experienced players in the game, Bates’ contributions with both bat and ball will be essential if New Zealand is to make a deep run in the tournament.



Live Streaming Details: How to Watch India vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup 2024



For cricket fans in India, the eagerly anticipated match between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD. For those who prefer to stream the action online, the game will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, allowing viewers to catch every thrilling moment. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) on Friday, October 4, and will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a venue known for producing electrifying T20 contests.



India vs New Zealand: What’s at Stake?



Both teams are placed in Group A, the tougher of the two pools in this year’s World Cup, and a strong start is crucial. With only two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals, a victory in the opening game could set the tone for the rest of the campaign. For India, who reached the semi-finals in the last two editions and finished as runners-up in 2020, a win here would further fuel their championship ambitions. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be looking to end their semi-final drought, having last reached the final four in 2016.