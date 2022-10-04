IND-W vs UAE-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch India Women vs UAE women online and on TV?

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will look to continue their winning run in Women’s Asia Cup 2022 when they take on UAE women cricket team in Match No. 8 in Sylhet on Tuesday (October 4). India have comprehensively defeated Sri Lanka and Malaysia in their last two match, emerging victorious by 30 runs (DLS method) in a rain-hit match on Monday (October 3).

Sabbhineni Meghana struck her maiden T20I fifty and shared a 116-run opening stand with Shafali Verma, the highest partnership in the tournament till now, to set the base for India beating Malaysia by 30 runs via DLS method in the rain-affected match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The win on Monday is also India’s second successive victory in the league stage of the tournament, standing on par with Pakistan in points. But due to Pakistan having a superior net run rate, India are second on the points table behind them.

India and UAE go head to head in the 8th match of the #WomensAsiaCup2022 , and they face each other for the very first time!

Who do you think will get the most wickets? Let us know in the comments. @BCCIWomen @EmiratesCricket #INDvUAE #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/vlh2OPdi0r — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 4, 2022

Meghana, opening the batting with Shafali in place of Smriti Mandhana, who was one of the four players to be rested apart from Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Thakur for the match against Malaysia, struck a stroke-filled knock of 69 off 53 balls, hitting 11 crisp fours and a six at a strike-rate of 130.18 after India were inserted into batting first. While Shafali was scratchy and attempted to find some rhythm, Meghana was at her free-flowing best to get her fifty in her 13th T20I match for India, using her wrists well to hit eye-catchy punches, drives and slog-sweeps with immaculate ease before being dismissed in the 14th over.

Shafali found some rhythm with 46 off 39 balls, smashing a four and three sixes before being clean bowled in the 19th over, a knock which would do good to her confidence and towards the path of finding form.

Here’s all you need to know about India Women vs UAE women clash in Women’s Asia Cup 2022:

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs UAE Women (UAE-W) take place?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs UAE Women (UAE-W) will be played on October 4, Tuesday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs UAE Women (UAE-W) be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs UAE Women (UAE-W) will be played in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs UAE Women (UAE-W) begin?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs UAE Women (UAE-W) will begin at 1 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1230pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs UAE Women (UAE-W)?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs UAE Women (UAE-W) will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs UAE Women (UAE-W)?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs UAE Women (UAE-W) will be available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IND-W vs UAE-W Predicted Players 11

IND-W: Smriti Mandhana/ Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav

UAE-W: S Dharnidharka, KKN Egodage, Lavanya Keny, Theertha Satish, Chaya Mughal (C), Khushi Sharma-I, Esha Rohit, M Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Natasha Cherriath, S Kotte