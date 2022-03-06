India beat Pakistan in Women's World Cup: Tendulkar, Sehwag send congratulatory wishes to Team India

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Team India for their `brilliant win` over Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Women`s 50-over World Cup here at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

Fighting knocks of Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar were backed up by all-round bowling performance as India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the fourth game of the ongoing ICC Women`s 50-over World Cup.

"Brilliant win for #TeamIndia! The partnership between Sneh and Pooja got us back in the game when we were 114/6. The best thing the two did was to rotate strike smartly and convert 2s into 3s and didn`t miss out on putting loose deliveries away. Their mindset helped us win," tweeted Sachin.

Meanwhile, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur also took to his Twitter and wrote, "#TeamIndia WIN !!! Superb performance & spectacular start to the World Cup! Congratulations Team, well done!"

Former India batter Virender Sehwag also congratulated Indian girls for their `spectacular performance` against Pakistan."What a spectacular performance by the Indian girls against Pakistan. That was a thrashing and in grand style. Pooja Vastrakar with a valiant innings, the ever so reliable Sneh Rana`s great all-round show & Rajeshwari Gayakwad outstanding with the ball. Chak de India," tweeted Sehwag.

Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7.Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket. In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark.India will next lock horns against New Zealand in the tournament on Thursday.