India face England, Australia play South Africa on ICC T20 Women's World Cup semifinals

India face 2009 winner England in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday (March 5, 2020) with four-time champion Australia taking on South Africa in the second knockout match later in the day. Both the semifinals will be played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia.

South Africa, the 2014 semifinalist, emerged as Group B topper after their match against the West Indies at Sydney Showground was washed due to heavy rains. Both the teams were awarded one point each which meant South Africa ended with seven points after winning three matches and one no result. England came second with six points.

India had secured the top ranking in Group A by winning all their four group matches comfortably and pocketing eight points with Australia ending second with six. Australia entered the semifinal after defeating Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand.

The India-England semifinal will be a re-run of the 2017 Women’s One-Day Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s which Heather Knight's team won by 9 runs.

Australia have won the tournament four times, England won the inaugural edition back in 2009 and India have reached the final four on three occasions.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final is on 8 March, the International Women’s Day, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India Team: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav.

England Team: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield and Danni Wyatt.

South Africa Team: Dane van Niekerk (captain), Trisha Chetty (wicketkeeper), Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon and Laura Wolvaardt.

Australia Team: Meg Lanning (captain), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham.