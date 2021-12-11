हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ishant Sharma

India tour of SA could be Ishant Sharma's last series, says report

India pacer Ishant Sharma is 33 and for a pacer this period is a tricky one. One, he has to ensure his fitness levels are met with international standards and two, he is always in a tussle with the young blood that is coming in. 

India tour of SA could be Ishant Sharma&#039;s last series, says report
(Source: Twitter)

India pacer Ishant Sharma is 33 and for a pacer this period is a tricky one. One, he has to ensure his fitness levels are met with international standards and two, he is always in a tussle with the young blood that is coming in. 

The Delhi-born pacer has not been in good form in last one year and there have been fitness concerns with him as well. 

A top BCCI official told the Indian Express that the South Africa tour could be the last outing for Ishant in India colours. 

And not only him, the sword is hanging for Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara as well who are also into their 30s. 

"Rahane’s removal as vice-captain is a clear warning signal to him. As a senior member in the side, he needs to contribute more. Same is true for Pujara also. He too has been around for a long time and now the team expects him to play those crucial knocks in big games. In case they score and have a significant impact on the series, they might be able to extend their Test careers. But in the case of Ishant, this could be it," said the BCCI official. 

India's tour of South Africa begin with three Tests on December 26 followed by three ODIs. Earlier, the tour also comprised of T20s, but due to change in the schedule courtesy Omicron variant threat, the series will now be played next year at a different time.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ishant SharmaIshantishant indiaishant testsAjinkya RahaneCheteshwar PujaraSouth Africa Vs IndiaIndia vs South Africacricket newssports news
Next
Story

Former Pakistan player slams Sourav Ganguly for treating Virat Kohli disrespectfully

Must Watch

PT10M2S

Saryu Nahar National Project inaugurated today - Badhir News