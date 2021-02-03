India vs England 1st Test live streaming: Match timings, Venue, TV channels and other details

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India will look to produce another heroic show against England in the four-match series, starting from Friday. The series marks the return of international cricket in India and will also see Virat Kohli leading the side once again. The Indian skipper had returned to India for the birth of his first child post the Adelaide Test.  

India skipper Virat Kohli along with Ajinkya Rahane (Reuters/File Photo)

With World Test Championship (WTC) final spot up for grabs, India will look to produce another heroic show against England in the four-match series, starting from Friday. The series marks the return of international cricket in India and will also see Virat Kohli leading the side once again. The Indian skipper had returned to India for the birth of his first child post the Adelaide Test. 

In the upcoming series, Kohli will also look to tumble a series of records. The 32-year-old cricketer is just two victories away from breaking MS Dhoni's record and become the Indian skipper with most number of wins at home. 

ALSO READ | India vs England 1st Test Predicted XI: Kohli to lead, Bumrah set to return 

Meanwhile, England will look to continue their winning momentum and keep their hopes alive in the contention for World Test Championship finals. Joe Root and his men are entering the contest on the back of a series win against Sri Lanka, and if they defeat India with 3-0, 3-1, or 4-0 margin, then they will book the remaining spot in WTC race. 

Here are all the details from the match: 

When is the first Test between India and England? 

The first Test between India and England will be played between February 5-9.  

Where is the first Test between India and England? 

The first Test between India and England will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

What time will the first Test between India and England start? 

The first Test between India and England will begin at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the first Test between India and England? 

The first Test between India and England will broadcast on Star Sports network.  

How can I watch the live streaming of the first Test between India and England?

The first Test between India and England will live stream on Hotstar and Disney app and website. 

