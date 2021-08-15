हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

India vs England 2nd Test Live cricket score updates: All eyes on Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul has kicked-off the proceedings on the penultimate day of the second Test. 

India vs England 2nd Test Live cricket score updates (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Mark Wood pushed India on backfoot right at the start of Day 4 of the ongoing Test against India at Lord's on Sunday. The pacer removed India's most in-form batsman KL Rahul and then went on to dismiss his opening partner Rohit Sharma to reduce the visitors to 27/2 in the second innings.

Both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were India's leading run-scorers from the first-inning with the form slamming a ton. Rohit, on the other hand, stood second-best among the rest from the Indian camp in the list of individual top-scorers.  

Following the dismissals, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli have taken charge in the middle and it will be interesting to see how they handle the pressure. Pujara in particular will aim to use this opportunity to turn things around for both him and the team, after country's Test specialist faced flak for his dry run.

Kohli, who also has been under the radar for not being able to score a century since 2019, will aim to lead his side out of danger like his English counterpart Joe Root, who played an unbeaten knock of 180.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul kicked-off the proceedings of the day. 

Meanwhile, England on Day 3 fought back in the contest and the credit for this goes to their skipper Joe Root, who helped his side gain a 27-run lead. His efforts along with some pivotal contribution by Jonny Bairstow saw England eclipse India's 364 and finish at 391 in the first-inning.   

