india vs england live streaming

India vs England 2nd Test: Live Streaming, Match Details, When and where to watch

India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming, Match Details, When and where to watch. A win for England would mean that they cannot be defeated in the series, regardless of the outcome of the remaining matches. India will certainly stop that from happening and level the series.

Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: India will be looking to avenge their humiliating defeat in the first test when they take on England in the next match which is scheduled to begin on Saturday at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

After the loss, the Indian side slipped down to the fourth position in the ICC World Test Championship table. They would be eager to regain lost ground in the upcoming match.

The hosts will be under significant pressure and skipper Virat Kohli's role will be in focus considering the team hasn't done well in tests under his captaincy in recent times. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, who did not do well in the previous match will also need to find their forms back.

The visiting team will be confident after their superb victory. Although they would miss Jofra Archer who has been ruled out of the next match, they have enough means to bag another victory.

A win for England would mean that they cannot be defeated in the series, regardless of the outcome of the remaining matches. India will certainly stop that from happening and level the series.

When will India vs England 2nd Test match start?    

The India vs England 2nd Test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Saturday (February 13).  

Where will India vs England 2nd Test match be played?    

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.    

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 2nd Test match?      

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.    

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd Test match?     

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.  

Predicted Playing XI for India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma  

Predicted Playing XI for England: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Pope, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

india vs england live streamingIndia vs England 2nd TestIndia vs EnglandCricket Live Streaming
