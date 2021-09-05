India vs England 4th Test Match Day 4 Live Score Streaming: Moeen Ali strikes, Virat Kohli departs on 44

India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Match Score, Day 4: India have so far endured a tough opening session on Day 4 of the ongoing Test at the Oval on Sunday. The visitors have lost three wickets, with skipper Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ajinkya Rahane back in the pavilion.

India are batting on 312/6 and have a lead of 213 runs, however, with the amount of time remaining and the nature of the track, India would still consider themselves in a tough position as the match proceeds. Rishabh Pant is present in the middle and he is batting alongside Shardul Thakur.

India vs England 4th Test Day 4 LIVE Score/Commentary

The day started with India losing two wickets in quick succession. Jadeja was the first man to depart after being trapped LBW by Chris Woakes on 17. Soon after his dismissal, the English all-rounder went on to remove Rahane in similar fashion on 0.

Kohli then tried to show some resistance with Pant but the Indian skipper was sent back to the pavilion on 44.

India vs England 4th Brief Scores:

IND: 191 in 1st innings

ENG: 290 in 1st innings

India vs England 4th Test Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson