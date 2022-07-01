India opener Shubman Gill has revealed the funny side of former captain Virat Kohli, as the duo geared up for the one-off Test against England. Team India and England are currently playing the rescheduled fifth Test of the 2021 series.

Ahead of the start of the game on Friday, Gill took to the social media app Koo and shared pictures of him and Kohli from the practice session, which has Kohli striking hilarious poses.

"Any guesses on the inside joke. P.S. swipe right to see Virat bhai in different emojis," Gill Kooed.

Meanwhile, the rain brought an early lunch on day one of the rescheduled fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston on Friday. But before that, veteran pacer James Anderson removed openers Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara to leave India at 53/2 in 20.1 overs in the first session of the much-anticipated match.

Anderson's persistence bore fruit when he got rid of Gill with a ball which the batter should have left on line and length, but poked at it and nicked to second slip.

Pujara was very watchful and showed good discipline to balls going outside the off-stump while Hanuma Vihari looked assured in leaving deliveries despite his tentative prods falling short of the slip cordon. Anderson, Broad and Matthew Potts were able to beat the duo with balls making some movement close to off-stump, especially the wobble ball doing some action for the seamers.

The duo also earned a reprieve each: Pujara got beaten on a nip-backer from Broad in the 14th over, and was adjudged caught behind immediately. He took the review which showed the ball missing the inside edge and brushed only the thigh pad. Three overs later, Vihari nicked away and was dropped by Zak Crawley at second slip.

Anderson, in his second spell and bowling a little shorter, struck again when his fuller ball swung late and had some extra bounce, which took the shoulder edge of Pujara's bat to Crawley at second slip.

Early Lunch has been taken.#TeamIndia 53/2 at Lunch on Day 1 https://t.co/xOyMtKJzWm #ENGvIND



Weather permitting, second session to restart at 12.48 PM local time (5.18 PM IST) pic.twitter.com/Xmxv2QIYRq — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2022

The atmosphere at Edgbaston went a notch higher when Anderson brought out the inswing as well as outswing in his much-anticipated battle with Virat Kohli, who stood outside his crease to negotiate the seam movement. But rain came in the way, forcing the players to go off the field as the opening session belonged to England and Anderson.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is leading India in the Test match as skipper Rohit Sharma tested Covid positive on Thursday.

Notably, India lead the five-match series 2-1, and it was Kohli who was India's captain when the two sides last met in England before the Covid outbreak in the Indian camp that resulted in the fifth set being rescheduled.