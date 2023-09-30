trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668905
NewsCricket
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

India Vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Practice Matches Of CWC 2023 LIVE On TV And Laptop

Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up matches went underway on Friday with Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa in action. India take on England on Saturday in Guwahati.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 07:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Practice Matches Of CWC 2023 LIVE On TV And Laptop Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler. (Image: ANI)

India take on England in the Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up clash today at Guwahati. Both teams will look to give most of their 15 players some game time in the match. England will be more eager to do the same as they play a match in India for the first time and would want their players to get acclimatised. The England team arrived on Friday and will straightaway look to get going in the tournament. The Three Lions are one of the favourites to win the tournament. The defending champions have readied a strong side and will be difficult to beat.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Recalls Sachin Tendulkar's 'Headphones' Advice That Helped India Win Cricket World Cup 2011

India, on the other hand, will enter the World Cup as the World No 1 side in the world. They are coming into the tournament on back of wins in Asia Cup and India vs Australia ODI series. Team India ticked many boxes in these last two series/tournaments. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have both hit hundreds since coming back from injury. Ishan Kishan has been batting well. Suryakumar Yadav has also found his form. Virat Kohli had hit a century vs Pakistan while Rohit Sharma has given India great starts at the top of the order. Rohit's opening partner Shubman Gill is also in tremendous form and will look to go big in the World Cup. 

On bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav has been among wickets and Mohammed Siraj has been sensation with the new ball. Jasprit Bumrah has been in top form as well. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was rested for the Australia series and will be looking to play this warm-up match to get ready for the action.

When is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs England warm-up match LIVE on TV in India?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs England warm-up match will be played on September 30, Saturday.

What time will ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs England warm-up match start?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs England warm-up match will star at 2 pm IST with toss taking place at 1.30 pm IST.

Where will the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs England warm-up match take place?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs England warm-up match will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Where can I watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs England warm-up match LIVE on TV in India?

The Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches in India?

The Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train