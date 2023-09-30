India Vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Practice Matches Of CWC 2023 LIVE On TV And Laptop

India take on England in the Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up clash today at Guwahati. Both teams will look to give most of their 15 players some game time in the match. England will be more eager to do the same as they play a match in India for the first time and would want their players to get acclimatised. The England team arrived on Friday and will straightaway look to get going in the tournament. The Three Lions are one of the favourites to win the tournament. The defending champions have readied a strong side and will be difficult to beat.

India, on the other hand, will enter the World Cup as the World No 1 side in the world. They are coming into the tournament on back of wins in Asia Cup and India vs Australia ODI series. Team India ticked many boxes in these last two series/tournaments. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have both hit hundreds since coming back from injury. Ishan Kishan has been batting well. Suryakumar Yadav has also found his form. Virat Kohli had hit a century vs Pakistan while Rohit Sharma has given India great starts at the top of the order. Rohit's opening partner Shubman Gill is also in tremendous form and will look to go big in the World Cup.

On bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav has been among wickets and Mohammed Siraj has been sensation with the new ball. Jasprit Bumrah has been in top form as well. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was rested for the Australia series and will be looking to play this warm-up match to get ready for the action.

Player in 2015 __ Leading run-scorer in 2019 __ Captain in 2023 _



_______ _____ ___ ______ __



Skipper Rohit Sharma is geared up for #CWC23 _#TeamIndia | @ImRo45

When is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs England warm-up match LIVE on TV in India?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs England warm-up match will be played on September 30, Saturday.

What time will ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs England warm-up match start?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs England warm-up match will star at 2 pm IST with toss taking place at 1.30 pm IST.

Where will the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs England warm-up match take place?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs England warm-up match will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Where can I watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs England warm-up match LIVE on TV in India?

The Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches in India?

The Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.