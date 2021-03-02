India vs England: Dhawan, Iyer join India squad in Ahmedabad; Check pic

Team India star batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday joined the bio-secure bubble of the Indian cricket team in Ahmedabad, where Virat Kohli's men will be playing their fourth and final Test against England.

Notably, Dhawan and Iyer joined the Indian squad ahead of the white-ball series against England which is scheduled to commence from March 12.

Interestingly, Indian opener Dhawan on Tuesday took to Twitter to post a pic of himself along with Iyer and captioned it, "Playing it cool with Mr Iyer. Great to be back with Team India."

Playing it cool with Mr Iyer Great to be back with Team India @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/DKYgo2gf0k — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 2, 2021

It is worth mentioning that both the batsmen will enter the limited-overs series on the back of the prolific form which they displayed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Dhawan recently smashed 153 from 118 balls to help Delhi chase down a stiff 330-run target against Maharashtra. Batting at a strike-rate of 129.66, the southpaw smashed 21 fours and one six.

Meanwhile, Mumbai skipper Iyer also enjoyed a great outing in the tournament as after smashing a superb ton against Maharashtra, the 26-year-old registered another century on Saturday to help Mumbai secure a convincing 67 run win against Rajasthan.

After the conclusion of the Tests, India and England will lock horns in a five-match T20I series followed by three-match ODI series. While the T20I series is scheduled to take place in in Ahmedabad from March 12, the ODI series will be played in a bio-secure environment in Pune, starting March 23.

India squad for T20Is against England: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur.