Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan roars back to form with 118-ball 153, Shreyas Iyer continues his run fest

Shikhar Dhawan played a match-winning knock of 153 from 118 balls as Delhi chased down a stiff 330-run target to beat Maharashtra by three wickets in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday. The India opener, who kicked-off the chase for his side remained present at the crease till 44th over, ensuring Delhi bag all the points from the contest.

Batting at a strike-rate of 129.66, Dhawan smashed 21 fours and one six. The left-handed batsman found from his opening partner Dhruv Shorey as the pair added 136 runs in 22.1 overs to provide Delhi with a solid start.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra batsmen Kedar Jadhav and Azim Kazi played beautiful knocks, helping their side pile 329 on the board in 50 overs. Jadhav scored 86 from 81 balls, while Kazi chipped in with 91 from 73 balls.

Shreyas Iyer continues red-hot form

In the clash between Delhi and Rajasthan being played at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur, India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer smashed a ton to help Mumbai secure a convincing 67 run win against Rajasthan.

The Mumbai skipper is enjoying a great outing in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and had slammed a century to help his side overpower Maharashtra earlier this week. On Saturday, Shreyas arrived in the middle in the 13th over and went on to knock 116 from 103 deliveries before he was cleaned up by Ravi Bishnoi in the 46th over.

In response, Rajasthan could only manage 250 before running out of wickets. Mahipal Lomror emerged as the standout batsman from the Rajasthan camp as he fetched 76 runs from 69 balls.