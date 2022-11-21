India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Napier Weather Report: Will RAIN have say in series decider at McLean Park

Hardik Pandya’s Team India will take on Tim Southee-led New Zealand in the third and final T20I game at the McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday (November 22). India currently lead the series 1-0 after their comprehensive 65-run win in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 20).

The first T20I match of the series was washed out without a ball being bowled on Friday (November 18) due to torrential rain in Wellington. The fans are wondering if the final game of the series will also be affected by rain on Tuesday.

Napier weather is expected to get cloudy in the evening on Tuesday with chances of rain later in the night. The humidity level is expected to be around 64 per cent around the time that the game starts – 730pm local time. There will be a 98 per cent cloud cover in the evening over Napier which is expected to help the pace bowlers from both the sides in the match.

Check weather prediction in Napier for India vs NZ 3rd T20I here…

The maximum temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius but there is only 25 per cent probability of rain on Tuesday evening. The fans will be pleased by that news and hoping that the weather remains clear so that entire 20-over contest is possible in this series decider.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the third and final T20 against India to attend a pre-arrange medical appointment. Mark Chapman has been named as Williamson’s replacement in the squad. Senior pacer Tim Southee will lead the side in his absence.

Williamson will rejoin the squad on Wednesday when the ODI squad assembles in Auckland ahead of the series opener at Eden Park on Friday. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said the medical appointment had nothing to do with Williamson's recurring elbow issue.

“Kane’s been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn’t been able to fit into our schedule,” Stead said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket. “The health and well-being of our players and staff is paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland.”

India lead the T20I series 1-0. Williamson had made 61 off 52 balls in a losing cause on Sunday.

(with PTI inputs)