India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: THIS India opener is ‘more like’ Virender Sehwag, says Muttiah Muralitharan

It will be a big test for young Prithvi Shaw when Virat Kohli-less Team India takes on an inexperienced Sri Lankan outfit in the white-ball series starting on Sunday (July 18). Shaw will be opening the innings with his skipper Shikhar Dhawan as India lost the toss and bowled first in the first ODI at Colombo. The Mumbai and Delhi Capitals opener is playing just his fourth ODI after three games against New Zealand in February 2020.

Inconsistency at the international circuit has been his biggest drawback and that is one of the biggest reasons why he could not hold onto his spot in red-ball cricket. Sri Lankan spin bowling legend Muttiah Muralitharan spoke about the young Indian opener ahead of the first ODI at Colombo.

Muralitharan reckons Shaw is more like Virender Sehwag and is most effective in ODIs and T20Is as he puts the pressure on the bowling side up front and if he scores big – he puts India in a winning position. “For me, Prithvi Shaw is a better one-day and T20 player than a Test player because the way he plays is like Sehwag. He puts the bowling side under pressure and if he scores big then India have a good chance of winning because they will post a huge total within a short frame of time,” Muralitharan was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Muralitharan reckoned Shaw – who does not have the fear of getting out – can win you matches and that gives Shikhar Dhawan the liberty to go about normally.

“Prithvi Shaw doesn’t have the fear of getting out. That is a plus point because you need such players to win matches and India should encourage him (to play his natural game). Shikhar can go on normally and Prithvi can damage the bowling if he stays on the wicket and that is a big advantage for India,” Muralitharan concluded.

Shaw averages just 28 with the bat in ODIs after 3 games with a top-score of 40. The young opener will be looking to make a mark in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka to come back in the selector’s eye.