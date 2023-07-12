India vs West Indies 1st Test Weather News: Will Rain Affect Day 1 Of Match In Dominica

The first Test between India and West Indies will be played at the Windsor Park stadium at Roseau in Dominica. The Indian team landed here, a couple of days back, and underwent some nets session and played some inter-squad warm-up games. All eyes will be on the Indian team who are going through a sort of change in the playing XI with Cheteshwar Pujara no more part of the Test squad. Shubman Gill is expected to take up the No 3 spot emptied by Pujara while Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his Test debut for India. Jaiswal is being seen as the next opener for India and is likely to open the innings for India in the first Test at Dominica.

Ajinkya Rahane, who made a strong Test comeback in the WTC final, will play the first Test and is also the vice-captain of the Indian team on this tour. Not to forget, R Ashwin is also likely to return to the XI after he was surprisingly dropped from the team for the World Test Championship 2023 final in England against Australia. Ravindra Jadeja is most likely to be his spin-bowling partner in the match. India are also likely to go with trio of Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur as the three pacers for the Tests.



On the other hand, West Indies will be looking to bring smile back on faces of their fans after their horrible performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 in Zimbabwe. It is for the first time that West Indies have not qualified for the World Cup. Kraigg Brathwaite and Co will be hoping his side at least win the Test series vs India to win the faith of the fans at home.

Weather Update Dominica Test

The weather in the first Test between India and West Indies at Dominica might see some rain. As per Accuweather, there weather will be partly sunny with some showers. However, the showers might happen after 4 pm. Hence, the whole day is not going to be affected by rain, which is a good news for local as well as cricket fans.