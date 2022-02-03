India vs West Indies: Mayank Agarwal added to ODI squad after Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer test Covid positive

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing.

According to BCCI, the members were asked to report in Ahmedabad on 31st January 2022 for the upcoming three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies.

"Every member was also asked to undergo an RT-PCR test at home before embarking on their journey to Ahmedabad and the travel was undertaken only after testing negative," BCCI said in a statement.

"Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Navdeep Saini's (standby player) RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday (January 31st) have returned positive results," it added.

Consistency and faith in the process pic.twitter.com/MMmmEXIsHw — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 28, 2022

Fielding Coach T. Dilip and Security Liaison Officer B. Lokesh's RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday have also returned positive results.

Meanwhile, batter Ruturaj Gaikwad's RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday (February 1st) has returned a positive result. He had tested negative during the first round of testing on Monday.

Moreover, Shreyas Iyer and Sports Massage Therapist Rajeev Kumar's RT-PCR tests conducted on Wednesday (February 2nd) have returned positive results. Both had tested negative in the first two rounds of testing, said BCCI.

"The BCCI Medical team is handling the positive cases and they will remain in isolation till complete recovery is attained," the board said.

Team India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.