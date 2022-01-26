हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs West Indies

India vs WI: Rohit Sharma clears fitness Test ahead of series; Jasprit Bumrah set to be rested

Rohit Sharma had missed the Test and ODI series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury and he went to the NCA for rehabilitation.

India vs WI: Rohit Sharma clears fitness Test ahead of series; Jasprit Bumrah set to be rested
Team India opener Rohit Sharma (Source: Twitter)

Team India white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday (January 26) cleared his fitness test and as a result, he will be available to lead the side in the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies, beginning February 6.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Rohit has indeed passed his fitness test held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"Yes, Rohit has cleared his fitness test and he will be leading the side in the upcoming series against West Indies," the source said.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had missed the Test and ODI series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury and he went to the NCA for rehabilitation.

The selection committee is set to meet on Wednesday afternoon to deliberate on the squad for the series against West Indies.

"Jasprit Bumrah is all but set to be rested as his workload management is important looking at the international calendar. He featured in all Tests and ODIs against South Africa, so it is important we give him a break," the source added.

India and West Indies will lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday had announced a change in venues for the upcoming West Indies' Tour of India.

The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

