Indian Fan Removed For Waving Sandpaper During IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Adelaide Oval will be remembered not just for the cricket but also for an off-field incident that reignited memories of one of cricket’s darkest days. An Indian fan, attempting to mock the Australian cricket team for the infamous 2018 Sandpaper Gate scandal, waved a piece of sandpaper during the match, drawing both cheers and jeers from the crowd. The gesture quickly went viral on social media, adding a dramatic layer to an already eventful game.

"An Indian fan was kicked out of the stadium for showing sandpaper during the India vs Australia Test match in Adelaide . #AUSvIND #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/kYK0zInYSv December 9, 2024

Also Read: EXPLAINED: How Rohit Sharma's Team India Qualify For World Test Championship 2024-25 After South Africa's Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics

A Flashback to Sandpaper Gate

The "Sandpaper Gate" scandal shook the cricketing world in 2018 during a Test between Australia and South Africa at Cape Town. Australian players Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft were caught tampering with the ball using sandpaper. The fallout was severe: Smith and Warner received year-long bans, while Bancroft was banned for nine months. The scandal tarnished the reputation of Australian cricket and remains a sore point for many fans.

Fast forward to Adelaide, and the Indian fan’s stunt was a deliberate reminder of that scandal. Security personnel promptly evicted the individual from the stadium, but not before the moment was captured and shared widely online.

A Viral Moment

The video of the fan being escorted out by security amid mixed reactions from the crowd became an internet sensation. While some applauded the creativity behind the protest, others criticized the act as distasteful and unnecessary. The incident sparked debates on whether such actions belong in the gentleman’s game.

India’s Crushing Defeat in Adelaide

While the sandpaper stunt garnered headlines, the on-field action was far from favorable for Team India. Australia secured a commanding 10-wicket victory, leveling the series at 1-1. India's batting collapse in the first innings was the turning point, as they could only muster 164 runs. Australia capitalized on the opportunity, piling up 321 runs and securing a 157-run lead.

India’s bowlers struggled to make an impact, and the team’s second innings was equally lackluster, leading to a humiliating defeat. Australia chased down the modest target of 7 runs without breaking a sweat.

Heated Moments on the Field

The match was not without its share of controversies. A heated exchange between Australian batter Travis Head and Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj further spiced up the proceedings. The crowd also directed boos at Siraj, reflecting the intense rivalry between the two teams.

India’s WTC Final Hopes in Jeopardy

With the series now tied, India’s road to the World Test Championship (WTC) final looks precarious. Rohit Sharma and his men must win the five-match series by a margin of 4-1 or 3-1 to secure a spot in the final. Given Australia’s formidable record at home, this task seems monumental.

Brisbane Awaits

The focus now shifts to the third Test in Brisbane, beginning on December 14. India must regroup and address their glaring weaknesses if they hope to make a comeback. The batting lineup, in particular, will need to step up against Australia’s relentless bowling attack.

Fan Antics: A Double-Edged Sword

Incidents like the sandpaper stunt highlight the passionate and sometimes provocative nature of cricket fandom. While they add color to the game, they also raise questions about maintaining decorum in the spirit of sportsmanship. For now, the viral moment serves as a reminder of cricket’s ability to evoke strong emotions, both on and off the field.