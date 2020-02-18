Indian Premier League 2020: Complete schedule of league stage

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the full schedule for the league stage of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The tournament opener will be played between four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the schedule for VIVO Indian Premier League 2020. The season will kickstart on March 29th, 2020 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with defending champions Mumbai Indians playing Chennai Super Kings. The final will be played on May 24th, 2020," the BCCI press release stated.

For the first time, the season will comprise only six afternoon games and the tournament will span for a duration of 57 days.

Here is the full schedule and timings of IPL 2020 league stage matches:

While the playoffs schedule for the 2020 IPL will be announced later, the summit showdown will take place on May 24.