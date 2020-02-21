Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha bids adieu to all forms of cricket

Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha on Friday announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect, thus bringing an end to his 16-year-long cricketing career.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 33-year-old issued a statement saying that he has decided to move on to the next phase of his life.

"It’s time I move on to the next phase of my life. The love and support of each and every individual will always remain with me and motivate me all the time," he wrote along with a picture of two-page statement.

"I am writing this letter to tender my formal retirement from international and first-class cricket, with immediate effect. To be an Indian cricketer and represent the country at the highest level was always a dream I cherished as a youngster. I fall short of words to describe how fortunate I have been to have lived, dream and earned the love and respect of my fellow countrymen. For a sportsperson, there cannot be a greater reward," the statement read.

Ojha thanked the Indian team management, coaches and his teammates for their unwavering support while also acknowledging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for giving him the opportunity to represent India.

"My eventful career has witnessed many ups and downs. Over the time, I have realized that the legacy of a sportsperson is not just the outcome of his hard work and dedication, but also the faith and guidance bestowed upon by the association (team management), teammates, coaches, trainers, and the fans. Their belief fills you with a strong sense of purpose and belonging. I am indebted to the BCCI for giving me this extraordinary opportunity and putting their belief in me. It has been an absolute honour to be associated with the Board, an association that has shaped my professional life and also enriched my personal development," he added.

Ojha made his international debut for India in 2008 and since then, he has featured in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is for the country.

Though Ojha made his last appearance for India in 2013 during Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test against the West Indies in Mumbai, he has played in the domestic arena till last year.

Besides this, Ojha was also part of now-defunct Deccan Chargers that clinched the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2009 besides also featuring for the Mumbai Indians in the last few years. He has played a total of 92 matches in the T20 lucrative tournament and was also the first-ever spinner to win the Purple Cap in the tournament.

Reflecting on his IPL career, the Indian spinner said, "My journey with the Indian Premier League has also been a memorable one and the Purple Cap win will always be an indelible memory - a special mention of the teams Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians for making me a part of their legacy. My humble salute to all my seniors and teammates from whom I draw immense inspiration, and who have helped me to strive to be a better sportsperson. I am very thankful to Mr. V.V.S. Laxman for mentoring me like an elder brother, Mr. Venkatapathy Raju for being the role model I always looked to emulate, Mr. Harbhajan Singh for being a constant adviser and Mr. M.S. Dhoni for providing with the honorable opportunity to wear the Indian Cap. "

Talking about the most memorable moment of his playing career, Ojha said that receiving his Test cap from legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and accomplishing the feat of 100 Test wickets are the two most memorable moments.

"Lastly, I am certain that looking back at my career will always fill me with a sense of pride. The most memorable moments would be receiving my Test Cap from Mr. Sachin Tendulkar and accomplishing the feat of taking 100 test wickets. I hope to continue contributing towards the growth of Indian Cricket in every capacity possible. As I enter a new phase of my life, I am really looking forward to teaching the important life lessons I have learned on the way to my son Yohaan," he added.

It’s time I move on to the next phase of my life. The love and support of each and every individual will always remain with me and motivate me all the time pic.twitter.com/WoK0WfnCR7 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 21, 2020

Besides 144 wickets in international cricket, Ojha has also claimed 424 wickets in 108 first-class games and more than 100 wickets in List A and T20 games.