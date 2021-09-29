INDW vs AUSW Day/Night Test live streaming: When and where to watch?

INDW vs AUSW Day/Night Test live streaming: Mithali Raj-led Indian women's cricket team will play their maiden pink-ball Test against Australia, starting from Thursday.

Australia have already won the ODI series 2-1 and will come with full force again in the longer format of the game, after which the teams will lock honrs in a three-match T20I series, scheduled to be played in October.

Here are all the key details from the Day-Night Test betwee India Women and Australia Women

When is the INDW vs AUSW pink-ball Test?

The INDW vs AUSW pink-ball Test will be played from September 30 till October 3.

What time does the INDW vs AUSW pink-ball Test start?

The INDW vs AUSW pink-ball Test will start at 10 am in the morning. The toss will take place at 9.30 am.

Where is the INDW vs AUSW pink-ball Test being played?

The INDW vs AUSW pink-ball Test will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

Which TV channels will broadcast the INDW vs AUSW pink-ball Test?

The INDW vs AUSW pink-ball Test will telecast on Sony Six/HD.

Where can I live stream the INDW vs AUSW pink-ball Test?

The live streaming of the INDW vs AUSW pink-ball Test is available on Sony Liv app and website.

INDW vs AUSW pink-ball Test squads

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht

Australia Women: Meg Lanning (Captain), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham