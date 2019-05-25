Injured Eoin Morgan to miss England's World Cup warm-up against Australia

England captain Eoin Morgan is all set to miss his side's ICC World Cup warm-up match against Australia after hurting his left leg index finger during a recent fielding drill in Southampton.

The 32-year-old suffered a blow to the left index finger while practicing his slip catching during England's practice session at the Ageas Bowl on Friday.

Morgan--who was clearly in serious pain following the impact--subsequently walked off the field for treatment and underwent an X-Ray following the training.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) now confirmed that Morgan has suffered a "flake fracture" and, therefore, he will miss the side's first warm-up match.

The country's cricket board, however, said that the skipper is expected to be fit in time for the opening match at the ICC World Cup.

"He will not take part in the match, but is expected to make a full recovery and be available for England’s opening ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at The Oval on Thursday, May 30," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Morgan as saying.

The 2019 ICC World Cup is slated to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. The hosts will kickstart their campaign against South Africa on the opening day.