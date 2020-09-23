IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir believes this player is the best young batsman in India

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday (September 22) lauded Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson after his superb innings against Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Samson batted like a man possessed as he smashed 74 off 32 balls against MS Dhoni-led CSK, Samson hit 9 sixes and a single boundary. Samson ended his innings with a strike rate of over 231.

Samson came out to bat when Royals were at 11 for 1 in the 3rd over after the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal. By the time, Samson returned to the pavilion in the 12th over, Royals had reached 132 for 2.

"Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate?" tweeted Gambhir.

Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India!

Anyone up for debate? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2020

Samson scored his half-century in only 19 balls, which is the joint-2nd fastest by a Rajasthan Royals batsman. Samson's fifty is the joint-sixth fastest in IPL history along with Chris Lynn, KL Rahul, Harbhajan Singh, Owais Shah, David Miller, Andre Russell and Robin Uthappa.

The 22-year-old Samson also has 2 tons to his name in IPL and his innings against CSK showed that Samson is one rare talent.