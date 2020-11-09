IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma brushes aside Trent Boult’s injury worries before final

In what may come as a big boost for Mumbai Indians chances in the IPL 2020 Final, their star pacer Trent Boult looks good for the crucial clash as skipper Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians will battle it out against Delhi Capitals in a bid for a record-extending fifth IPL crown.

At the pre-match press conference, Rohit Sharma while answering a range of topics, also spoke about Boult’s injury, which saw him walking away from the field in their last outing.

“Trent looks pretty good, he is going to have a session today with all of us and we will see how it goes. Fingers crosses, hopefully he plays.”

During Mumbai’s Qualifier 1 clash against Delhi on November 5 (Thursday), fans of the franchise had their hearts in their mouths when Boult had hobbled off the ground in what looked like a groin strain. The left-arm quick could complete only two overs on the day.

The Kiwi pacer had already picked up two crucial wickets in the very first over – removing both Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane for ducks respectively.

Boult, considered one of the world’s premium fast bowlers, has been a rampant success in IPL 2020 and has formed a deadly bowling combination alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

The Kiwi pacer has racked up 22 wickets from 14 games and is currently third in the race for the Purple Cap. He has been a vital cog in the wheel for Mumbai, providing them with those crucial early breakthroughs