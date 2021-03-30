IPL 2021: AB de Villiers ‘all packed’ to join Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers on Monday (March 29) revealed that he is ‘all packed’ to join Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“All packed to join the @royalchallengersbangalore team for the IPL,” de Villiers wrote on social media. De Villiers scored 454 runs in 15 games last season at a strike-rate of 158.74 with five fifties to help lead the RCB into IPL 2020 Playoffs.

Loving the form @imVkohli .. I’m all packed to join the team pic.twitter.com/6rBIV3T3EH — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 29, 2021

RCB skipper Virat Kohli has already begun his preparation for the T20 league. Earlier in the day, he shared a glimpse from his workout routine. “No rest days. From here on its all about speed #IPL,” Kohli tweeted.

No rest days. From here on its all about speed #IPL pic.twitter.com/ULkpYmO1uI — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 29, 2021

The RCB is set to play the IPL 2021 opener against Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai. Last week, Mike Hesson, the RCB Director of Cricket had said that AB de Villiers will once again be a wicketkeeping option for the franchise in this year’s IPL.

For a few matches last year, AB de Villiers donned the wicketkeeping gloves and he is expected to do the same this year if it fixes the balance of the playing XI.

“We were delighted with the fact that AB de Villiers loved wicketkeeping and he embraced it. He wanted to continue doing it, he is a real option, we now have a couple of other wicketkeeping options which is great. Mohammed Azharuddeen is a natural athlete with the gloves and in the field. We also have KS Bharat, he is a natural keeper, gives us different options as well,” Hesson had said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

“We are not going to make the commitment now to you guys as to who will do what. We are really pleased with the options we have got and AB is certainly one of those,” he added.

The final of the 14th edition of the tournament will be played on May 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Playoffs will also be played at the same venue.

