IPL 2021

IPL 2021: ‘Chinna Thala’ Suresh Raina considers himself John Cena, Watch video here

The former India batsman Suresh Raina posted a video on social media, displaying some WWE moves with teammate KM Asif.

CSK batsman Suresh Raina has been a playful mood both on and off the field. (Photo: Chennai Super Kings)

Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina is in fine both on and off the field as the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise prepares for the resumption of T20 League next month on September 19 at the United Arab Emirates. Raina has scored 123 runs in first 7 games of IPL 2021 with one half-century before the league was put on hold due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.

The former India batsman posted a video on social media, displaying some WWE moves with teammate KM Asif. “That is name is John Cena. My name is Suresh Raina. @asif_km_24 #funtime #postpractice #instagood,” Raina posted on his Instagram account.

Watch the video of Suresh Raina displaying his WWE moves here…

Raina has an incredible record in the IPL with 200 matches under his belt, scoring 5,491 runs with 1 hundred and 39 fifties and a strike-rate of 136.89. MS Dhoni’s CSK are currently in second position in IPL 2021 standings after failing to reach the IPL Qualifiers for the first time in their history.

Last month while speaking in Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’, Raina, who is known as ‘Chinna Thala’ to CSK fans, also expressed his desire to win the IPL 2021, which got suspended midway due to COVID-19 and will now resume from September 19 in UAE.

“We’ve played a lot of matches for India as well as CSK. He has played almost 200 matches for India and for CSK. I think it’s just the emotion and on top of that we have that respect for each other. I have learned a lot from him, and he is like a big brother to me.

“We have won a lot of trophies together and have lost a lot of finals as well, but I think the belief, the respect we have for each other is immense. And that’s what everyone loves about it (our bond),” Raina added.

