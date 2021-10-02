हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021: Ex-Australia pacer hits back at Shane Warne for calling R Ashwin 'disgraceful'

The exchange between R Ashwin and Eoin Morgan has created quite a stir among the ex-cricketers.

IPL 2021: Ex-Australia pacer hits back at Shane Warne for calling R Ashwin &#039;disgraceful&#039;
R Ashwin and Eoin Morgan got involved in an ugly spat during IPL match. (Screengrab)

The exchange between R Ashwin and Eoin Morgan has created quite a stir among the ex-cricketers. The latest member to join the bandwagon is former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie, who came to a conclusion that Ashwin played as per the rules and it was wrong to question his actions. 

Gillespie was responding to a tweet by spin legend and his former Australia teammate Shane Warne, who had termed the Ashwin's act as 'disgraceful'.

However, Gillespie's remarks on the incident didn't go well with his fans, with few pointing fingers at his sportsmanship spirit. 

The incident took place during the Indian Premier League clash between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week, which the latter won by three wickets. 

During the course of the Delhi innings, Ashwin along with his skipper Rishabh Pant stole a run after a throw ricocheted of the spinner's arm and went in another direction. However, the smartness shown in the field by the Delhi Capitals duo was not welcomed by KKR seamer Tim Southee and captain Morgan, who was then seen exchanging verbal volleys with Ashwin. 

