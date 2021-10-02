IPL 2021: Ex-Australia pacer hits back at Shane Warne for calling R Ashwin 'disgraceful'

The exchange between R Ashwin and Eoin Morgan has created quite a stir among the ex-cricketers. The latest member to join the bandwagon is former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie, who came to a conclusion that Ashwin played as per the rules and it was wrong to question his actions.

Gillespie was responding to a tweet by spin legend and his former Australia teammate Shane Warne, who had termed the Ashwin's act as 'disgraceful'.

The world shouldn’t be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It’s pretty simple- it’s disgraceful & should never happen. Why do we blame the player that plays within the laws of the game? I believe players have every right to play within the laws of the game as set out by the MCC. https://t.co/UQ0cV8VIqp — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) October 2, 2021

However, Gillespie's remarks on the incident didn't go well with his fans, with few pointing fingers at his sportsmanship spirit.

My point is that it is not right to criticise players and teams for playing within the laws of the game. https://t.co/DyjVaKwo1d — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) October 2, 2021

Lots of discussion regarding the “spirit of cricket” and the laws of the game.

Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to respond with their thoughts.

You know my thinking on it- I respect the fact that my views don’t marry up to others.

All good- debate is healthy. — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) October 2, 2021

The incident took place during the Indian Premier League clash between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week, which the latter won by three wickets.

During the course of the Delhi innings, Ashwin along with his skipper Rishabh Pant stole a run after a throw ricocheted of the spinner's arm and went in another direction. However, the smartness shown in the field by the Delhi Capitals duo was not welcomed by KKR seamer Tim Southee and captain Morgan, who was then seen exchanging verbal volleys with Ashwin.