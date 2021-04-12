IPL 2021: KKR’s hottest WAG Erin Holland engages in hilarious banter with Rashid Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious both on and off the field on Sunday (April 11) evening with their hottest WAG Erin Holland winning a hilarious social media battle against ace Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) leg-spinner Rashid Khan. KKR defeated SRH in their opening game of IPL 2021 by 10 runs in Chennai.

Holland, a sports presenter in Australia, is the wife of KKR and Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting. Taking to his Instagram, Rashid Khan had posted an image of him donning the orange jersey for Hyderabad. His picture earned a response from Erin Holland who issued an apology quipping that she would have to go for KKR- her husband’s team this year. In response, Khan replied with a long ‘No’ and a laughing emoji.

The Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR bought Ben Cutting at his base price of Rs 75 lakh at the IPL 14 auction in February. The same month, Cutting also tied the knot with his girlfriend and former Miss World Australia Erin Holland after dating her for over five years.

The official Instagram handle of the KKR team 2021 had taken to their Instagram and posted a heartwarming video to welcome Ben Cutting and Erin Holland to the KKR family.

Meanwhile, Cutting who has been drafted into the KKR squad is being seen as a potential backup to all-rounder Andre Russell. While the Australian cricketer has been in the IPL for a while, he has failed to secure a permanent place for himself and has played for a number of teams including Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. In 21 IPL matches, Cutting has scored 238 runs at an average of 21.6 and strike rate of 168.8. He also has 10 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 9.16.