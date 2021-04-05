IPL 2021: ‘No, I’m not batting today’ - DC coach Ponting reveals THIS player refused for net practice

Prithvi Shaw went through a lean patch in the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) and his poor run continued into the Test series against Australia due to which the opener was finally dropped from the Indian team.

But Shaw's struggle came to an end when he took on the bowlers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He became the first player to register more than 800 runs in a single edition of the tournament last month and will be looking to carry forward the momentum in the 14th edition of the IPL for Delhi Capitals.

Former Australia skipper and DC head coach Ricky Ponting has revealed an interesting theory which Shaw followed during the 2020 edition in UAE.

"I've had some really interesting chats with him through last year's IPL, just trying to break him down, trying to find out exactly what was the right way to coach him and how I was going to get the best out of him," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

"But he had an interesting theory on his batting last year -- when he's not scoring runs, he won't bat, and when he is scoring runs, he wants to keep batting all the time," he further said.

Delhi Capitals are currently training in Mumbai where they play their first five matches of IPL-14 beginning with a game against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.