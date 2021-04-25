IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja equals Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh's 36-run FEAT in an over, rips apart Purple Cap holder

If it was not for the dropped catch, Royal Challengers Bangalore could have chased a rather low total. Making full utilise of the second opportunity Ravindra Jadeja went on to play a thunderous knock of 62 from 28 deliveries, helping the Chennai Super Kings pile a challenging 191/4 in their 20 overs.

Such was Jadeja's impact that 37 runs came off in the final over bowled by Harshal Patel, the man who had earlier brought RCB back in the contest after some heavy hitting by Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina.

37 runs off an over for Jadeja and @ChennaiIPL! 19.1: 6

19.2: 6

19.3: 6+nb

19.3: 6

19.4: 2

19.5: 6

19.6: 4#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/sNxU4lSaa1 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) April 25, 2021

During the course of his imperious knock, Jadeja also became just the seventh batsman in T20 history to score 36 runs from a single over. He joins the list alongside Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Ross Whiteley, Kieron Pollard, Hazratullah Zazai, and Leo Carter.

Here is the video of the final over by Harshal Patel:

The left-handed all-rounder also joined a rare list accompanying Chris Gayle and Suresh Raina to smash the most number of runs in an over in the history of the tournament. Both Gayle and Jadeja have smashed 36 runs each, while Raina scored 32.

Wow, that was crazy from Ravindra Jadeja. Nearly 20% of the team score coming in the final over. Whistle Podu @ChennaiIPL #CSKvRCB — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 25, 2021

Jadeja came out to bat in the middle at a difficult stage when CSK had lost two set batsmen in the form of Raina and Du Plessis. The all-rounder then tried to revive the CSK innings with fresh Ambati Raydu at the other end, who hung around in the middle for a brief period before he was removed by Harshal Patel on 14.

However, that didn't stop Jadeja as the Saurashtra all-rounder took the matter into his own hands and finished the innings with skipper MS Dhoni enjoying the scenes from the other end.

Dropped! Jadeja crunches a pull straight down the throat of Christian at deep mid-wicket, and he's put it down! Next ball, Devdutt misfields and concedes a four. Washington is aghast. https://t.co/wpoquMXdsr #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/QyTJBGTpK9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021

RCB, on the other hand, were hurt by the missed chances as Daniel Christian popped out a sitter at deep mid-wicket while Jadeja was yet to open the account. Late in the innings when the job was 99 per cent done, Jadeja was missed again at the cover region, after which the all-rounder scored a six and a four in the final two deliveries of the inning.