IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja equals Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh's 36-run FEAT in an over, rips apart Purple Cap holder

Ravindra Jadeja became just the seventh batsman in T20 history to score 36 runs from a single over.

IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja equals Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh&#039;s 36-run FEAT in an over, rips apart Purple Cap holder
Ravindra Jadeja raises his bat after completing 50 against RCB. (IPL)

If it was not for the dropped catch, Royal Challengers Bangalore could have chased a rather low total. Making full utilise of the second opportunity Ravindra Jadeja went on to play a thunderous knock of 62 from 28 deliveries, helping the Chennai Super Kings pile a challenging 191/4 in their 20 overs. 

Such was Jadeja's impact that 37 runs came off in the final over bowled by Harshal Patel, the man who had earlier brought RCB back in the contest after some heavy hitting by Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina. 

During the course of his imperious knock, Jadeja also became just the seventh batsman in T20 history to score 36 runs from a single over. He joins the list alongside Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Ross Whiteley, Kieron Pollard, Hazratullah Zazai, and Leo Carter. 

Here is the video of the final over by Harshal Patel:

The left-handed all-rounder also joined a rare list accompanying Chris Gayle and Suresh Raina to smash the most number of runs in an over in the history of the tournament. Both Gayle and Jadeja have smashed 36 runs each, while Raina scored 32. 

Jadeja came out to bat in the middle at a difficult stage when CSK had lost two set batsmen in the form of Raina and Du Plessis. The all-rounder then tried to revive the CSK innings with fresh Ambati Raydu at the other end, who hung around in the middle for a brief period before he was removed by Harshal Patel on 14.

However, that didn't stop Jadeja as the Saurashtra all-rounder took the matter into his own hands and finished the innings with skipper MS Dhoni enjoying the scenes from the other end. 

RCB, on the other hand, were hurt by the missed chances as Daniel Christian popped out a sitter at deep mid-wicket while Jadeja was yet to open the account. Late in the innings when the job was 99 per cent done, Jadeja was missed again at the cover region, after which the all-rounder scored a six and a four in the final two deliveries of the inning.  

