IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Aamir Khan to host May 29 final, promote Laal Singh Chaddha during 2nd strategic timeout

One of the two teams in the final will be Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans, who defeated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 to book their place in title clash.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan (centre) with former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh. (Source: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be hosting the IPL 2022 final and will unveil the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in the first inning and second strategic timeout of 2.30 minutes on television on Sunday (May 29). Confirming the same, the makers of the film took to their social media to share a video, in which Aamir can be seen announcing the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ trailer.

The actor will host the finale from 6 pm (IST) onwards on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar.  From releasing songs without visuals to putting singers, lyricists, composers, and technicians in the spotlight, Aamir has gone out of his way to come up with unique strategies to promote the upcoming release.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. The film, which is the Indian remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks classic ‘Forrest Gump’, has been directed by Advait Chandan, who earlier directed ‘Secret Superstar’. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 11.

Meanwhile, one of the two teams in the final will be Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans, who defeated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 to book their place in title clash.

Hardik Pandya has seen it all – highs and lows, injuries, surgery, being embroiled in controversies – but he says he faces them with a smiling face. Putting behind all these, Pandya has shone not just as an all-rounder but as a leader, taking an under-rated Gujarat Titans to the final in a dream IPL debut season.

“People always talk, that's their job. I can’t help,” Pandya said in a virtual media interaction after leading the Titans to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night to seal a final berth. “The name ‘Hardik Pandya’ always sells. I’ve no problem with it, I just take it easy with a smiling face.”

(with agencies inputs)

Tags:
IPL 2022Aamir khanLal Singh ChaddaIPL 2022 finalGujarat TitansHardik Pandya
