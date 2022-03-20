हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Big worries for MS Dhoni’s CSK as THIS all-rounder doubtful for clash against KKR

The MS-Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have been having their camp in Surat for the last one month. They play their first match on the opening day of IPL 2022, on March 26, against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL 2022: Big worries for MS Dhoni’s CSK as Moeen Ali doubtful for clash against KKR
File image (Source: Twitter)

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings are worried over the continued delay in the arrival of England cricketer Moeen Ali, who still hasn't joined the four-time champions, for the upcoming season.

The 34-year old Ali, who was retained by CSK for Rs 8 crore, has been awaiting clearance of his travel documents by the Indian High Commission in the UK.

"He had applied for his visa on February 28. It has been more than 20 days since the application was submitted. He has been a frequent traveller to India and yet he has not got the travel papers. We are hoping he will join the team soon. He has told us that he will take the very next flight after getting the papers," Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of the CSK was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz on Saturday.

"Even the BCCI has got itself involved to help us. We are hoping that he will get the papers by Monday," he added.

Notably, if Moeen gets clearance to travel on Monday and the English all-rounder will then have to quarantine on arrival for up to 3 days, which makes him doubtful for the KKR clash.

Meanwhile, a member of the Gujarat Titans coaching staff has also similarly been stuck in London. The Ahmedabad team recently expanded their coaching crew by recruiting Abdul Naim of the UK and Mithun Manhas of Delhi, as assistant coaches.

While Manhas has joined the squad in Ahmedabad, Naim, who had previously worked for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been waiting for his travel clearance in the UK. "We are sure the issue will get resolved soon," said a Titans official.

Manhas, who was earlier associated with the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) will take over as the fielding coach of Gujarat.

CSK Squad for IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K.Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.

