On this day 14 years ago, the picture of the game changed due to the experiment in T20 cricket in India. 18 April 2008 was the day when the first match of IPL was played. The match took place between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

While the hype was around the build-up to the league and the future of cricket, it did not take too long for former KKR batter Brendon McCullum to take over with one of the defining innings of his life and kick start the cricketing feast.

In their very first match of the IPL, McCullum scored unbeaten 158 runs in the match against RCB. He smashed 13 sixes and 10 fours in 73 balls. McCullum played with a strike rate of 216.44 and hammered legendary bowlers like Jacques Kallis, Zaheer Khan, and Praveen Kumar.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the IPL's 15th anniversary, the Indian Premier League posted a 10-minute long video of all the 'magnificent milestones, sensational catches, and historic performances in the history of the cash-rich league.

Watch the video here:

Magnificent Milestones

Sensational Catches

Historic Performances Special years summed up in this special compilation. Check it now #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2022

Also, KKR head coach Brendon McCullum recalled memories of the first-ever Indian Premier League (2008) season on its 15th anniversary.

"No one who supported the IPL, cricket in general, realised how big this tournament was going to become and I think we found out that night and also the people who followed cricket and here in India also all around the world," McCullum told IPL website.

Talking about the memories of his innings and how it's the only ever hundred from the KKR team, McCullum said, "Well we need to work on that second hundred because I am their batting coach. Hopefully, we will see the second or third hundred throughout the season."

Talking about his historic ton against RCB, McCullum said, "Look I don't have too many memories, to be honest. it's a bit blurry. It took me eight balls to start. I think with a little bit of fighting and luck on my way thankfully it came off good.