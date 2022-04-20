Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore had special support at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday (April 19) night in their match against Lucknow Super Giants. Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, stars of hit-movie KGF 2 starring Yash, turned up at the stadium for the IPL 2022 clash.

Dutt and Tandon were seen in the stadium on Tuesday evening supporting Royal Challengers Bangalore in their jersey. As the actors cheered for the team, audiences cheered for them and waved KGF 2 placards. Dutt and Tandon also waved back at the electrified crowd at the DY Patil Stadium.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “All about tonight! Cmon @royalchallengersbangalore ! #kgfchapter2 #monsterhits”.

Watch Raveena Tandon’s video from the LSG vs RCB match here…

Earlier on Sunday (April 17), the entire RCB team including skipper Du Plessis and batter Virat Kohli had watched a special screening of KGF 2 at their team hotel. RCB are currently 2nd place on the IPL 2022 points table after their 18-run win over KL Rahul’s LSG.

Meanwhile, after scalping wickets with his magnificent spell against Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Josh Hazlewood said that the bounce at the pitch of DY Patil Stadium is ‘unreal’. Faf du Plessis’s 96-run knock and Hazlewood’s four-wicket haul helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs here.

“It was good fun. The challenge at the end when the batters are coming hard. Obviously we had the big side to try and use and I thought we used it pretty well. He is the skip he got us the big score. Faf has been brilliant. Few lean games, but he took his time today and kept the scoring going along and finished with a bang. Credit to him,” said Hazlewood in a post-match presentation.

“Just turned and tried to get back to my mark as quickly as I could, got pretty lucky on that one (smiles). I am really enjoying the bounce. Wankhede has got nice bounce but here at the DY, the bounce is unreal with the new ball. If you get it right you can create opportunities in those first few overs. We have got a well-rounded bowling attack and we cover all bases,” he added.

(with ANI inputs)