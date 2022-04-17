हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RCB players watch KGF Chapter 2

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and other RCB players watch KGF Chapter 2, check PICS

KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, in lead roles has releaded aready and is making good business at the box office. 

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and other RCB players watch KGF Chapter 2, check PICS
Source: Twitter

KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, in lead roles has releaded aready and is making good business at the box office. 

Fans suggest that the second installment is even better than the first part. KGF is a a Kannada period film in which action is filled in abundance and that is why the film is finding a chord with the young audience in the country. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are in good form this season, watched the film on Sunday (April 17). 

Take a look at the pics below: 

 

Dinesh Karthik has been a star for RCB

Former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik is using IPL as a platform to find his way back into the Indian T20 team and win the elusive World Cup trophy for the country later this year.

"There is a small term goal and there is a big term goal. The small-term goal is to do well for RCB. The big term goal was to play for the country. I know there is a World Cup round the corner I want to be a part of the World Cup desperately and help India cross the line. It has been a long time since India have won a multi-nation tournament and I want to be that person who is helping India do that for that you need to prepare differently you need to be aware of so many things.

"Try and be that player where people notice and say hey this guy is doing something special and I want to be that guy every day I practise with that intent in my mind and credit to my coach actually to put me to various drills and trying to figure out whats the best that I can get out of myself every day that I go to practise in terms of fitness as you grow old I think it is very important that you are fit.

"I must give credit to you (Virat) have been an inspiration to a lot of youngsters in terms of fitness as you grow older you would also know that it is important to stay fit and happy things are paying off. So, happy to be performing for RCB," said Dinesh Karthik in conversation with Virat Kohli after the match.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RCB players watch KGF Chapter 2RCB IPL 2022RCB vs LSG IPL 2022KGF Chapter 2 collectionKGF Chapter 2 earningKGF Chapter 2 IPL 2022KGF Chapter 2 RCB
Next
Story

Shashi Tharoor engages in debate with fan over SRH pacer Umran Malik

Must Watch

PT1H32M10S

TTK LIVE: Violence in Shobhayatra Whose Conspiracy?