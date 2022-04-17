KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, in lead roles has releaded aready and is making good business at the box office.

Fans suggest that the second installment is even better than the first part. KGF is a a Kannada period film in which action is filled in abundance and that is why the film is finding a chord with the young audience in the country.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are in good form this season, watched the film on Sunday (April 17).

Take a look at the pics below:

Dinesh Karthik has been a star for RCB

Former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik is using IPL as a platform to find his way back into the Indian T20 team and win the elusive World Cup trophy for the country later this year.

"There is a small term goal and there is a big term goal. The small-term goal is to do well for RCB. The big term goal was to play for the country. I know there is a World Cup round the corner I want to be a part of the World Cup desperately and help India cross the line. It has been a long time since India have won a multi-nation tournament and I want to be that person who is helping India do that for that you need to prepare differently you need to be aware of so many things.

"Try and be that player where people notice and say hey this guy is doing something special and I want to be that guy every day I practise with that intent in my mind and credit to my coach actually to put me to various drills and trying to figure out whats the best that I can get out of myself every day that I go to practise in terms of fitness as you grow old I think it is very important that you are fit.

"I must give credit to you (Virat) have been an inspiration to a lot of youngsters in terms of fitness as you grow older you would also know that it is important to stay fit and happy things are paying off. So, happy to be performing for RCB," said Dinesh Karthik in conversation with Virat Kohli after the match.