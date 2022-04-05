हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Morne Morkel makes BIG statement on RR's Jos Buttler, says 'he can destroy opposing captain's plans if...'

Rajasthan Royals' batter Jos Buttler scored 100 of 68 deliveries which included 11 fours and 5 sixes.  

IPL 2022: Morne Morkel makes BIG statement on RR&#039;s Jos Buttler, says &#039;he can destroy opposing captain&#039;s plans if...&#039;
RR batter Jos Buttler (Source: Twitter)

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel believes Rajasthan Royals' star opener Jos Buttler is one of those batters who can put the opposing captain's plans and strategies in disarray with his destructive batting.

Notably, Buttler was at his lethal best against Mumbai Indian as he scored 100 of 68 deliveries which included 11 fours and 5 sixes.

While speaking about the England batter's match-winning century against Mumbai Indians in his previous game in IPL 2022, Morkel said on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports: "Jos the Boss... Sometimes the bowling unit needs to say it's his day and enjoy the show. But you need to find a way (to dismiss a batsman like him) early. In his century knock against Mumbai, he played exceptionally."

"He played all the shots and all around the ground. He took his time initially to get used to the pace and bounce but after that, he hit down the ground and square of the wickets. You just can't stop him," he added.

When asked about the lines which the bowling unit needs to target against a player like Buttler, Morkel said, "It's just the quality of a player. That's why teams pay big dollars for players like Buttler to put pressure on the bowling attack. He's a guy that if you don't get him early, he will take the game away completely and destroys all the plans the opposing captain makes."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Jos ButtlerRRrajasthan royals
Next
Story

Took injection but couldn't hold bat properly: DC captain Rishabh Pant recalls Australia Test series playing with an injury

Must Watch

PT2M18S

Peru Violent Protest: Violent demonstration against inflation in Peru