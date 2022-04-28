Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are on an eight-match losing streak as they are yet to produce a win in the IPL 2022. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise is leaving no stone unturned to get their campaign back on track. In a bid to get their maiden points of the season, MI have signed Kumar Kartikeya Singh as a replacement for Md. Arshad Khan, who sustained an injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL.



Kumar Kartikeya is a left-arm spinner and has represented Madhya Pradesh across all three formats of the game since making his debut in 2018. Kartikeya will join Mumbai for ₹20 lakh.

Kumar Kartikeya in T20 cricket

Matches - 3

Wickets - 4

ECO - 6

AVG - 13.5

Kumar Kartikeya has been impressive in the nets and his learning trajectory on improving and fine-tuning his bowling skills has earned him the call up to the main squad.

No prizes for guessing who had the best view of this SKY shot #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @surya_14kumar @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/6QznbiDH4n

— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 27, 2022

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

Lost to DC by 4 wkts

Lost to RR by 23 runs

Lost to KKR by 5 wkts

Lost to RCB by 7 wkts

Lost to PBKS by 12 runs

Lost to LSG by 18 runs

Lost to CSK by 3 wkts

Lost to LSG by 36 runs

Rohit Sharma's side is going through one of the worst seasons in the history of IPL. No team has lost first eight games of a season before Mumbai. The five-time champions have registered defeat against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. LSG captain KL Rahul smashed centuries in both games against MI and helped his side win the game.

Mumbai Indians' remaining matches in IPL 2022

RR vs MI on April 30

GT vs MI on May 6

MI vs KKR on May 9

CSK vs MI on May 12

MI vs SRH on May 17

MI vs DC on May 2