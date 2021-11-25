IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan, all you need to know about player RETENTIONS

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians, who failed to reach the playoffs in the 2021 season, have decided to retain skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah. MI are also in discussion to retain West Indies all-rounder Keiron Pollard, according to a news report.

If MI indeed choose to retain 4 players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction in January 2022, their purse will lighter by Rs 42 crore (Rs 16 cr, Rs 12 cr, Rs 8 cr and Rs 6 cr). This means the likes of Hardik and Krunal Pandya and Trent Boult will be back in auction pool and it will be interesting to see how much interest they generate in the mega auction.

IPL 2021 champions Chennai Super Kings have decided to retain MS Dhoni for 3 season. Apart from Dhoni, the franchise has retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played key roles in CSK 2021 IPL title win.

As per BCCI rules, each team is allowed to retain a maximum of four players and four time champions are also in talks with England all-rounder Moeen Ali to come on board. Ali could be a useful player on the slow and turning track at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, however, if he doesn’t agree to stay, CSK will then retain another England cricketer Sam Curran as their fourth player, an Indian Express report said.

What is the deadline for franchises to announce the names of retained players?

The BCCI has set November 30 as the deadline for the eight original IPL teams to release the list of players they have retained.

How many overseas and Indian players can be retained for the eight IPL teams?

A maximum of 4 players can be retained by each franchise. Of these, a maximum of two can be overseas cricketers.

How will the two new IPL teams pick players?

From the players that the other eight franchises released, the two new teams will be able to pick three players each without going into the auction pool. The three players picked will not be available for bids by other franchises.

How will the cost of retained players be decided?

The prices of the players will be decided on the basis of the number of players their franchises decide to retain.

4 players: Rs 42 crore (Rs 16 cr, Rs 12 cr, Rs 8 cr and Rs 6cr)

3 players: Rs 33 crore (Rs 15 cr, Rs 11 cr and Rs 7 cr)

2 players: Rs 22 crore (Rs 14 cr and Rs 10 cr)

1 player: Rs 14 crores (Rs 14 cr for if capped and Rs 4 cr if uncapped)

Which players are likely to be retained?

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali/Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill/Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan/Axar Patel

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow/Kane Williamson

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard (in talks)

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Ravi Bishnoi

When will the IPL 2022 mega auction be held?

The IPL 2022 mega auction is expected to be held in January 2022, according to BCCI sources.

