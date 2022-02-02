IPL 2022: THIS team is ready to pay Rs 20 crore for Shreyas Iyer at mega auction, says report

The IPL 2022 mega auction is not far and we are going to see a stiff war take place between all ten franchises who will be looking to ready a best possible squad.

A total of 590 cricketers will go under the hammer on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

It will be interesting which player goes for the biggest price.

KL Rahul is so far the highest paid cricketer at Rs 17 crore after he was picked by Lucknow Super Giants some days ago. Rahul will lead Lucknow and as per team mentor, he is a great addition as he brings a lot of things on table - batting, keeping, and captaincy.

Someone who is very close to these skills is Shreyas Iyer. Iyer led Delhi Capitals to IPL 2020 final and is a top class T20 batter. He did not want to be retained by Delhi and wanted to join the auction pool. He is now in auction pool and if some reports are to be believed, he may fetch up to Rs 20 crore at the auction.

Yes, you read it correctly.

Former India batter and now a commentator and cricket expert Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel revealed that Royal Challengers Bangalore are ready to pay as much as Rs 20 crore for Iyer.

He said, "Someone told to me that RCB has kept 20cr for Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2022 Mega Auction."

If that happens, then Iyer will become the costliest buy in IPL history, surpassing even KL Rahul.

We are not sure about the money but RCB may indeed fight got Iyer. There is a big reason for that. Iyer is a specialist middle order batter and i s a great captain as well. After Virat Kohli quit as captain last year, RCB are on a hunt for a captain and getting Iyer can solve multiple problems for them.

Iyer has played 87 games in the IPL, scoring 2375 runs at an average of 31.67 including 16 fifties.