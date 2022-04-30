Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is going through a lean patch in IPL 2022.

The skipper got out for just 2 after playing 5 balls in Match 44 of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals played at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Chasing a tricky total of 159 posted by Rajasthan Royals courtesy a gritty knock by Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler, MI got off to another bad start in the tournamnt with the bat, losing Rohit early, in just the third over of the match.

Ashwin was ecstatic after dismissing his Indian teammate. However, in the stands, a sweet moment occured.

All Rohit fans know how passionate, expressive and emotional his wife Ritika gets when he is batting.

The Saturday's match was no different. She was very emotional when Rohit got out. Nothing is going MI or Rohit's way and that was reflected by Ritika's expressions.

However, soon Ashwin's wife Prithi went to Ritika and gave a her a warm side hug to show her support.

It was a lovely off-the-field moment between the two.

Check out the video here:

How did Ashwin remove Rohit?

Ashwin dropped nicely tossed it up to Rohit. He went to sweep it but the extra bounce from the fullish length eked out a top-edge and Daryll Mitchell ran back from backward square to take a catch. Ashwin was of course very happy to get one of the world's best batters.