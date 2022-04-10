हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shreyas Iyer

IPL 2022: Who is KKR captain Shreyas Iyer's girlfriend? Know here

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer is in form os his life. Be it Tests, ODIs or T20s, he has been among runs across formats. 

IPL 2022: Who is KKR captain Shreyas Iyer&#039;s girlfriend? Know here
Source: Twitter

Shreyas had missed out the first phase of the IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury and since returning after the operation, he is playing like a champion. 

He played a bet and opted himself out of retentions and threw himself into the auction pool. Eventually, he was picked by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. 

Iyer had a terrific home season vs New Zealand where he smashed his maiden Test hundred and since then has been on a run-scoring spree. 

A big knock is yet come from his bat in IPL 2022 but it will be difficult to keep the KKR captain quiet for long. He is at his fittest best right now and trains hard to improve the long range hitting, especially against the spinners.

Under him, KKR have started the campaign really, well, pulling off 3 wins in 4 games. He will be up against Rishabh Pant, his teammate from DC, who is now leading the Delhi franchise. 

Iyer will be looking forward to doing well vs his old franchise. 

Who is Shreyas Iyer's girl friend? 

Shreyas was has been in relationships in the past but currently the KKR captain is single and his total focus is on his cricket. 

Tags:
Shreyas IyerShreyas Iyer girlfriendKKR vs DC IPL 2022KKR vs DCKolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer
