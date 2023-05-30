Gautam Gambhir's Congratulatory Tweet For IPL 2023 Champions Chennai Super Kings Triggers Virat Kohli Fans; Check Reactions

Gautam Gambhir took on Twitter to congratulate MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings for winning their fifth IPL title after the team defeated Gujarat Titans on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Former Indian cricketer Gambhir, a teammate of MS Dhoni during the 2011 ODI World Cup, termed CSK's fifth title win a "Unbelievable" achievement.

However, fans on social are speculating that Gambhir took a dig at Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have failed to win a single IPL title in his tweet. (Orange Cap Winner Shubman Gill To Virat Kohli; Top 5 Batters Of IPL 2023 - In Pics)

"Congratulations CSK! Winning 1 title is difficult, winning 5 is unbelievable," wrote Gambhir on Twitter after Chennai's win.

Checkout the reactions here:

Gambhir, who himself led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 is currently the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants. Kohli and Gautam were recently involved in a heated arguement during an IPL clash between RCB and LSG.

The ugly bust-up between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli was quintessentially Delhi and waiting to happen. Both don’t believe in pulling punches and have been carrying their own baggage of mutual dislike for each other.

During their latest face-off, there was liberal use of the north Indian profanity which sounds similar to the name of English cricketer ‘Ben Stokes’. Opinions are divided among those who were present after the IPL game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday night, when the altercation took place between the two World Cup-winning players. (Read full story here)

Some found it juvenile, a few others liked the spice and the idea of intense rivalry, while the firm believers of the ‘Gentlemen’s Game’ thought it could have been avoided.