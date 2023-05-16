Injured Cheerleader Dazzles IPL Crowd; Outrage Erupts As SRH Faces Backlash Over Viral Photo

Gujarat Titans (GT) concluded their home leg in the IPL 2023 with a stunning 34-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The match, which took place on Monday, May 5, was played for the cause of cancer awareness, adding a special significance to the win for the home fans. However, amidst the celebration, an incident involving one of the SRH cheerleaders raised concerns among the spectators.

I don't know what to say if money is the problem or shortage of cheer leaders. This is not good or even should be supported by the team. SRH has already fallen in performance but also fallen in Humanity.If cheerleaders are injured they shouldn't be forced to perform. 1 of 2 #IPL https://t.co/gyRVuACYq1 — Vijendra Shanbhag (@_vijendra16_) May 15, 2023

Either it forced or she had taken her responsibility by own pic.twitter.com/XIkbV6AM9r — Manoj Kusumbhi ( The accidental writer) (@ManojKusumbhi) May 16, 2023

Really disappointed to see them like this they used to be one of the most consistent teams in #ipl #GTvSRH #Srh #bhuvi #bcci #tataipl pic.twitter.com/dgaIu2ywRL May 15, 2023

During the second and third over of the GT innings, the camera focused on the cheerleaders, and one of them was observed performing with an arm sling, indicating an apparent arm injury. This sight disappointed many fans who criticized the IPL organizers and the Sunrisers franchise for seemingly neglecting the well-being of the individuals involved. The video and images of the cheerleader with the arm sling quickly went viral on the internet, spreading rapidly across various platforms.

Despite the cheerleader incident, the SRH team had little to rejoice about during the game. Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan formed an impressive partnership, amassing a rapid 147 runs for the second wicket off just 82 deliveries. However, the Sunrisers made a strong comeback by taking 8 wickets for just 40 runs in the last six overs. Nevertheless, with the pitch slowing down, chasing the target of 188 runs proved to be a challenging task for the SRH batters, and the Gujarat Titans' pace attack ensured that their total was significantly above par.

The SRH team faced an uphill battle from the start as Mohammed Shami struck thrice in the powerplay, leaving the visitors in a precarious position. Despite Heinrich Klaasen's valiant effort amidst the chaos at the other end, the Orange Army fell short of the target by 34 runs. Klaasen, who had been SRH's standout performer in the competition, was left with too much to do alone.

Overall, while the Gujarat Titans celebrated their victory, the incident involving the cheerleader with an arm injury raised concerns among fans and ignited a debate about the care provided by IPL organizers and franchises. Nevertheless, the match showcased remarkable performances, with the GT securing a significant win over the SRH team, who faced difficulties throughout their innings.