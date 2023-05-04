IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Dissects The Field Like A ‘Mathematician’, Says S Sreesanth

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav, who was the ‘Impact Player’ in the IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings, came up with another brilliant fifty to help Rohit Sharma’s side chase down a massive total in Mohali on Wednesday. MI became the first team in the history of IPL to successfully chase down 200-plus targets in consecutive games. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Rajasthan Royals at home by chasing down 213 and made the run chase of 215 against Punjab Kings in Mohali look ridiculously easy.

Riding upon blistering half-centuries from their Indian batting mainstays, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, the five-time champions crushed Punjab Kings. MI batter Suryakumar Yadav continued doing Surya things against Punjab Kings and entertained the audience with his 360-degree hitting, scoring 66 off 31 balls with 2 sixes and 8 fours.

Hailing the No. 1 T20I batter in the world, former India cricketer S. Sreesanth termed ‘SKY’ as a mathematician for his ability to find gaps. Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Sreesanth said, “SKY isn't just a batter, he’s a mathematician. The way he carries himself is simply superb. He dissects the field like a mathematician uses a compass and a protractor on the paper. He makes those calculations brilliantly inside his sharp mind and makes full use of the dimension of the ground, the pace of the bowler, etc. He literally knows exactly where the fielder is and where the gaps are. He’s so precise. They say ‘sky is the limit’ but for Surya, even ‘SKY is not the limit’.”

WATCH Suryakumar Yadav complete a 23-ball fifty HERE…

Sreesanth further added that MI have come back on the winning track and it will be difficult to stop their juggernaut from rolling in IPL 2023. “Once Mumbai Indians taste victory, there’s no stopping them. They have a long history of success. They’ve done it in the past and can repeat it,” Sreesanth added.

JioCinema IPL expert Suresh Raina praised Yadav’s game and hailed his ability to chase targets down, “He knows where the bowler is going to bowl. The way he stole the game, we can see that Suryakumar Yadav is full of self-confidence. He plays with intent and for 200 runs, your brain should focus on game awareness more than intent. He reads the dimensions the best. I think the best players in the world play in the middle order, the way they chase. There was a tough phase in the middle for him. But there was never a frown on his face because he was working hard. When the dressing room sees such performances, they automatically motivate others.” He added, “Every youngster should learn how to chase 200 runs from Suryakumar Yadav, the way he backs his cricket shots and plays in his range. Sensational batting.”