Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma takes up Dolly Parton challenge, Bhuvneshwar Kumar teases him for being on Tinder

Ishant Sharma takes up Dolly Parton challenge, Bhuvneshwar Kumar teases him for being on Tinder
Pic courtesy: Instagram/ishant.sharma29

Hollywood personality Dolly Parton recently started a viral meme challenge on social media in which the users post a four-photo mosaic of potential profile photos for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder. 

It seems the challenge has grabbed the attention of Indian pacer Ishant Sharma who came up with a mosaic of his own and posted four photos of himself for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

For LinkedIn, Ishant posted a photo in the Indian team’s blazer, while for Facebook profile he posted a picture of an India team celebrating a wicket. He has posted a picture of him chilling at a vacation spot as his Instagram photo but he has posted the most interesting photo for his Tinder profile, where he had to post a relative racy pic. It is to be noted that the Delhi pacer is married to national basketball player Pratima Singh and he posted a photo from his wedding day as his Tinder profile, with a funny caption, on his Instagram.

“Had to keep up with the challenge, so here is my version Also, I am happily married to @pratima0808 & she would definitely kill me if I am on tinder #linkedin #facebook #instagram #tinder #dollyparton #dollypartonchallenge #dolly #parton”, wrote Ishant.

Ishant's teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s reply to the post added another twist to the tale as Kumar wrote, “And still u r on tinder.” The peplies on Bhuvneshwar comments show that his comment was liked by many. One user wrote, “@imbhuvi nailed it,” while another fan wrote, “And that's the wicket.... Great delivery from @ishant.sharma29 a perfect Yorker,” with multiple laughing emojis. 

Ishant SharmaDolly Parton challengeBhuvneshwar KumarTinder
