Ishant Sharma takes up Dolly Parton challenge, Bhuvneshwar Kumar teases him for being on Tinder

Hollywood personality Dolly Parton recently started a viral meme challenge on social media in which the users post a four-photo mosaic of potential profile photos for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.

It seems the challenge has grabbed the attention of Indian pacer Ishant Sharma who came up with a mosaic of his own and posted four photos of himself for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

For LinkedIn, Ishant posted a photo in the Indian team’s blazer, while for Facebook profile he posted a picture of an India team celebrating a wicket. He has posted a picture of him chilling at a vacation spot as his Instagram photo but he has posted the most interesting photo for his Tinder profile, where he had to post a relative racy pic. It is to be noted that the Delhi pacer is married to national basketball player Pratima Singh and he posted a photo from his wedding day as his Tinder profile, with a funny caption, on his Instagram.

“Had to keep up with the challenge, so here is my version Also, I am happily married to @pratima0808 & she would definitely kill me if I am on tinder #linkedin #facebook #instagram #tinder #dollyparton #dollypartonchallenge #dolly #parton”, wrote Ishant.

Ishant's teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s reply to the post added another twist to the tale as Kumar wrote, “And still u r on tinder.” The peplies on Bhuvneshwar comments show that his comment was liked by many. One user wrote, “@imbhuvi nailed it,” while another fan wrote, “And that's the wicket.... Great delivery from @ishant.sharma29 a perfect Yorker,” with multiple laughing emojis.