’It Means He Can Score’: Sunil Gavaskar’s Big Prediction On Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs AUS Third Test

Cricketer turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar has backed Virat Kohli to deal with his difficulties specially with the deliveries towards the off-stump line. Former India player also urged Kohli to score as many as four hundreds in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

As per Gavaskar, Kohli has the added benefit of scoring a century in the upcoming third Test of the series, which starts at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, 14 December. Kohli had a great start in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he scored a hundred in the second innings of the first Test in Perth. This was his seventh hundred of Kohli while playing in Australia and he also crossed Sachin Tendulkar in the list of batters with most centuries Down Under.

"If he scores a century in Brisbane, it will be great. It's an incentive as well as you know that you join a club if you score a century in Brisbane, the one to score a century everywhere in Australia," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"After that, going forward he will play in Melbourne and Sydney, where he has scored centuries. So he can score centuries there as well. It means he can score four centuries in the series," Gavaskar added.

There have been a lot of talks going around after India’s humiliating loss against Australia in the second Test and people are pointing fingers towards Virat Kohli’s weakness to deliveries outside the off-stump.

"Even Bradman never had a series where he scored in every Test match. You are bound to fail in an odd Test. I hope his failure in Adelaide will be offset by strong performances in the remaining three Tests," Gavaskar said.

"With the slight issue he’s having outside the off-stump — which every batter experiences at some point — if he plays cautiously to those deliveries, the runs will come," he added.