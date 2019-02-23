हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah 2 short of becoming second Indian to pick 50 T20I wickets

Bumrah has picked 48 wickets in 40 matches at an economy rate of 6.77 and strike rate of 18.1, so far in his T20I career. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be looking to pick two wickets in the first T20I against Australia in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday, in order to become the second Indian after Ravichandran Ashwin to accumulate 50 T20I wickets. 

The 32-year-old off-spinner is the only Indian to have achieved the feat, having accounted for 52 wickets in 46 matches.

Bumrah has picked 48 wickets in 40 matches at an economy rate of 6.77 and strike rate of 18.1, so far in his T20I career. 

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has picked 45 wickets in 29 matches, further enjoys an opportunity to become the fastest Indian to pick 50 T20I wickets during the course of the series.  

A five-wicket haul on Sunday will see Chahal becoming the second fastest cricketer to record 50 wickets in the shortest format, after Sri Lanka cricketer Ajanta Mendis. 

Here are the T20I squads from India and Australia: 

India squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.  

